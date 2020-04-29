Get creative making donuts at home with Tim Hortons DIY donut kit

(WIVB)–Tim Hortons is letting their customers get creative at home with the My Tims DIY donut kit.

The DIY donut kit includes six ring donuts, containers of chocolate and vanilla fondant, and sprinkles.

Tim Hortons calls it the perfect Mother’s Day gift, using your imagination to design a donut just for mom.

These kits are available now at select U.S. restaurants for $5.49.

Tim Hortons says supplies may vary by restaurant, and they are available for pick-up at the drive-thru or through Uber Eats.

They want you to show off your donut creations by tagging @timhortonsus and using #mytims.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.