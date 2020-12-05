Get to know Abby Fridmann, our new Weekend WakeUp anchor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– News 4 and Western New York is welcoming home one of its own! Abby Fridmann is our new Weekend WakeUp anchor and weekday reporter.

Abby is no stranger to winter weather, she’s a Lancaster-native and previously worked for our sister station in Burlington, Vermont.

A New York State native through and through, she attended SUNY Brockport for her undergraduate degree and Syracuse University for her graduate degree.

Abby is a cat and dog mom, her rescue dog Jay is Whippet/Hound and says her black cat Dexter is “part evil, part awesome.” She says Dexter has brought her nothing but good luck.

Welcome home Abby!

Keep up with Abby on Twitter: