BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jocelyn Winston has spent four decades in the business of hair. But visiting her salon is about more than getting a haircut.

“It becomes a community,” Winston, the owner of Simply Hair Salon, told us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning.

Winston started doing hair when she was 12, practicing on her siblings. It was after telling her mom that she could do her sister’s hair for Easter one year that Winston’s skills were put into action more often.

Now, she’s made a career out of it at Main and E. Delavan.

“I love building the business,” she says. “I love the networking, I love the feel. I love the way we change lives…You get young girls who come in for the first time and you follow them and guide them throughout their lives.”

