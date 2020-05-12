Girl Scouts of WNY canceling summer camps due to COVID crisis

(WIVB)–Girl Scouts of WNY announced Tuesday there are no GSWNY overnight and day camps for the summer due to the pandemic.

Girl Scout organizers say they recognize this may disappoint families, but their top priorities remain the safety and well-being of their girls, volunteers, and staff.

The cancellation includes programs at Camp Timbercrest, Camp Seven Hills, Camp Piperwood, and Camp Windy Meadows.

GSWNY organizers say registered campers will receive full refunds.

Refunds will also be issued within 30 days for property rental cancellations. Girl Scouts are canceling those through August 31.

They plan to offer alternative and virtual summer camp programming and will continue to provide online and virtual programming for the girl scouts.

Last week, the organization canceled in-person programs through June 30, including troop meetings, travel, and events.

Their offices, shops, and camp properties remain closed until further notice.

“We want every girl to have the opportunity to experience outdoor adventure and develop a lifelong appreciation for nature and the world around her, whether that be at camp, with her troop, or with family,” Girl Scouts of WNY said. “We thank you for your continued patience while our council worked to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and its spread, while also doing our best to provide a quality Girl Scout Leadership Experience. We look forward to sharing another summer of exploring nature, diving into new skills, and building friendships with our camp family in 2021.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.