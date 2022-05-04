BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a young girl was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night at Bailey and Kensington Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

The girl, who officials say was “possibly 12 years old” was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Buffalo police are looking to learn more about what happened. Anyone with information can reach them at (716) 847-2255.