BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It seems like we always are telling you a story of how Bills Mafia have the most pride of any fan base. This story is no different.
A “Go Bills” fantasy football team, run by local fans, may win half a million dollars in the Fantasy Football Players Championship.
Two of the team’s managers Dom Baranyi and Nick Constantino joined us on News 4 at 7 to talk all about their journey.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
New on WIVB.com
- “Go Bills” fantasy football team in the running to win $500K championship prize
- Botanical Gardens light up after dark for the holidays
- Legal experts on potential Cuomo charges as Westchester ends investigation
- As judge decides fate of a Buffalo grain elevator, preservationists envision its future
- OBGYN, who’s expecting her first child soon, has a special message about expectant moms and the Covid-19 vaccine