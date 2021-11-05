GO Buffalo Niagara to give away gift cards to “green” commuters

In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 photo, Harvey Curtis, left, discusses repair plans with customer Jack Matheson outside Sidecountry Sports, a bike shop in Rockland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — GO Buffalo Niagara, a program of GObike Buffalo, is offering commuters a shot at $200 gift cards they can use at local businesses.

It’s part of a program they’re launching called “Commuter Rewards.” During November, those who are interested can track ten “green” commutes for the opportunity to win one of 10 Shop 716 e-gift cards.

The gift cards can be used at more than 760 locally-owned businesses.

To participate, commuters must download the 511 Mobility app and create an account with 511NY Rideshare. If at least 10 “green” commutes are tracked, the user could be announced as one of 10 winners on December 1.

DETAILS | More information on participating can be found here.

Every month after this, five $50 gift cards will be given to randomly chosen commuters who do this.

So what counts as a “green” commute? GO Buffalo Niagara encourages carpooling, walking, biking, transit and ridesharing, instead of driving alone.

“By exploring greener, cheaper, and healthier options other than driving alone, western New Yorkers are returning to a ‘better normal’ rather than a ‘new normal,’” Brendan Seney, GO Buffalo Niagara’s program manager, says.

More information on alternate transportation methods can be found here. GO Buffalo Niagara also offers a free, online carpool matching service.