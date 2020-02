BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–February is American Heart Month.

The aim is to raise awareness about heart health.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

We’re also raising awareness of the number 3 killer for people in the U.S., which is stroke.

Kelly Naab, a stroke survivor, joined News 4 tonight to tell us her story.