GObike Buffalo postpones 7th annual SkyRide until 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–For the past six years, GObike Buffalo hosted the SkyRide, an annual bike ride through Buffalo’s urban highway system.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, GObike announced Tuesday it’s postponing the 7th annual ride until 2021.

We have sad news: our 7th annual SkyRide, presented by Independent Health, is postponed until 2021. We so appreciate everyone's support and enthusiasm for the event, and sincerely look forward to riding our bikes together again. https://t.co/Ud39BxH4PD pic.twitter.com/ggHZJC1IHM — GObike Buffalo (@GOBuffalo) July 7, 2020

Organizers say what started as a fundraiser to support the organization’s work in active mobility in Western New York transformed into a signature Buffalo event with thousands of participants.

“When community connection is more important than ever, we regret to announce that we are postponing our 7th annual SkyRide until 2021. Our decision to postpone was difficult for our organization. Without being able to guarantee our riders’ health and safety, we believe this is the most responsible path forward,” a GObike spokesperson said.

Current registrants will receive an email from GObike with more information about options for handling of registration fees.

Organizers ask anyone with questions to contact events@gobikebuffalo.org.

