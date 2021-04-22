GObike hosting mobile bike repair event at Elmwood Lexington Co-op tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lexington Co-op on Elmwood Avenue will host GObike’s mobile bike repair event to help Western New Yorkers with basic maintenance or repair services.

Some of the repairs include inflating flat tires, fixing a sticky chain, and adjusting brakes.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. To 7 p.m. today. Appointments are not required.

They say they want to make biking more accessible to those that need it.

Leaders with GObike say they also accept bicycle and bicycle part donations at their mobile repair events.