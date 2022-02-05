GObike hosts winter biking clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Riding a bike in Buffalo during the winter is not the easiest thing, with all the snow on the ground.

GObike set up this winter biking clinic near Delaware Park Saturday to go over some tips to help bikers deal with the snow. This course covers everything from traffic safety, bike handling, route planning as well as basic maintenance.

“Yeah I think educating bicyclists on how to be safer, and most bikers are also drivers, so the more bicyclists and drivers we can educate. We’ll just get everyone to where they need to go a little bit safer,” said Sophie Wisoff, education manager.

GObike is hoping that they can host more clinics like this in the future.