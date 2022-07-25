BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe has been arranged for an Amherst man in the hospital at ECMC following a motorcycle crash.

On July 10, 26-year-old Mitchell T. Filippi was involved in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to ECMC, his brother Collin said. On July 10, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle accident on Thrall Rd. in Cambria involving a 26-year-old who was airlifted to ECMC.

Collin Filippi says his brother has undergone surgeries for his injuries and is still fighting for his life as of the most recent update on the GoFundMe page on Saturday.

As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, a total of $1,700 has been raised. The GoFundMe page can be found here.