GoFundMe started to help parents of 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. lost to gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. was shot Monday while watching fireworks with a group of people. He died four days later — now a GoFundMe has been created to help his parents through this devastating time.

A family member set up the online fundraiser to help Walker’s family cover the costs of a funeral and other financial needs stemming from their loss. At the time of this article, over $1,200 have been raised toward the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal.

The three-year-old liked watching Paw Patrol and brought happiness to everyone he came in contact with, according to the GoFundMe. The fundraiser was created by Walker’s aunt with the consent of his parents.

News 4 has confirmed this is a legitimate GoFundMe campaign.

