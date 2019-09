BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of western New York natives are coming home for a show at Buffalo RiverWorks on December 15.

Goo Goo Dolls will be perform there, along with Rob Thomas and Dean Lewis.

Tickets for the show are $59.50, and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. When available, they can be bought at Ticketmaster.com and MyStar1025.com.

Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting an hour later.