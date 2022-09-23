BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to play for a hometown crowd on Saturday.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band is back home for what they’re calling a “momentous” concert at KeyBank Center.

The Goo Goo Dolls played the first-ever concert at KeyBank Center back in 1996, and Saturday night’s show will mark the band’s first appearance there in almost 20 years.

Ahead of their hometown return, News 4’s Jordan Norkus met with Goo Goo Dolls frontmen John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, both Buffalo natives, to talk about the fitting finale to their 2022 Summer Tour. The full-length interview can be viewed in the video player below.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert are still available. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster or Goo Goo Doll’s website.

