BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said that it is “good to see” that Buffalo has not been forgotten by the federal government and President Joe Biden following his visit to the nation’s capital for the African-American Mayors Association Conference this week.

Brown joined over 500 other Black mayors from across the country.

“We talked about a whole range of topics,” Mayor Brown said. “Infrastructure, investment, making sure that it’s equitable, mental health, funding for mental health issues that are being seen not just in Western New York, but all across the country.”

Brown said that President Biden asked him about how the Buffalo community was healing nearly one year removed from the racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, 2022.

“It was good to see that we have not been forgotten by the President here in Buffalo, that the horrific, racially motivated mass shooting was still very much on the President’s mind,” he said. “The President was talking about continuing to deliver resources and support to our community.”

He added that the Mayors shared best practices and strategies on violence in the United States.

“The ability to share information, to share ideas, to get back information was very important,” Brown said. “I will use a lot of the information that I got back from the conference in the City of Buffalo.”

