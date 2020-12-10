Gorilla at Buffalo Zoo transferred to Atlanta

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is saying goodbye to Amari, a Western lowland gorilla.

Amari was born at The Buffalo Zoo in 2010. Now in her peak reproductive years, she will now live at Zoo Atlanta.

In a collaborative effort that also includes the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Amari joins two other female gorillas and a 22-year-old male. These kinds of gorillas typically live in troops consisting of a silverback male and several females.

“The cooperation and collaboration with two other highly-regarded and accredited zoos is just another example of how the Buffalo Zoo is going beyond just being a local attraction,” Norah Fletchall, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo, said.

In the past 25 years, the population of wild Western lowland gorillas has decreased by 60 percent due to factors like habitat loss and poaching.

“We’re making a difference and enhancing the long-term survival for Western lowland gorillas and many other critically endangered species,” Fletchall said.