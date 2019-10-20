Governor announces $10 million in state funds toward connecting neighborhoods to LaSalle Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $10 million contribution toward a pedestrian connection to LaSalle Park during a Sunday stop in Buffalo.

Cuomo name-checked development at Canalside, and plans for the Skyway and Outer Harbor, but said improvements this park, to the north of downtown near a residential section of the city, would give more people access to the waterfront. Cuomo spoke of the waterfront along Lake Erie and the Niagara River as a measuring stick for the city.

One point of access is the Hudson Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 190. Cuomo said there are four proposed designs for the future of the bridge.

Design by Schlaich Bergermann Partner

Design by Arup

Design by SPAN

Design by ANTA Ingeneria Civil

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced moments earlier the city would contribute $3 million toward the project.

Parks have been an important legacy left by longtime owner Ralph Wilson Jr., whose foundation has committed millions toward civic park improvements. The park will become Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park after the project is complete.

Following the announcement, Cuomo left to attend the Bills game in Orchard Park.