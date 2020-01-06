Gov. Cuomo announces North Aud Block changes as next proposal for 2020 State of the State

WATCH officials discuss the announcement LIVE in the video above.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the 28th proposal of his 2020 State of the State agenda.

That would be the transformation of Buffalo’s North Aud Block at Canalside, based on community and stakeholder input.

“The concept would incorporate elements of the district’s historic character, while creating a vibrant mix of residences, restaurants and shops, as well as added parking,” an announcement from the Governor’s office read. “The plan is based on an interpretation of the historic street pattern that once extended through the block from the Erie Canal. The ‘streets’ will be pedestrian paths and include an open piazza.”

In August 2018, it was announced that $10 million would go toward transforming the North Aud Block.

MORE | Concept renderings and a map of the property can be found here.

Rendering of the plans for the North Aud Block

Street view of the plans for the North Aud Block

“With the state’s investment and community support, Canalside has quickly become a top destination, with demand for private investment on the rise and young people coming back,” Cuomo said. “The Buffalo success story enters the next chapter with the transformation of the North Aud Block, and this design concept fuses the site’s historic past with a design for the 21st century. Combined with our other strategic investments in the region, this project will help ensure all the arrows continue pointing in the right direction in Buffalo and beyond.”