BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) -- A movement involving Canadian truckers who are protesting the vaccine mandate is picking up steam locally as hundreds gathered Saturday by the Peace Bridge to push back on the mandates on border travel.

"The ultimate goal right now, for everyone that's here, is for the mandates to be gotten rid of. They were needed at one time immediately, but they've been overused and extended beyond belief. They're not needed," said Frank Kolemann, who was born in Canada but now lives in Buffalo.