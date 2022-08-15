BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Back home in western New York Monday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a series of major projects planned for Buffalo’s waterfront.

Hochul was at the Buffalo Harbor for the announcement. Joining her in speaking were Congressman Brian Higgins, NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and New York State Parks Commissioner Eric Kulleseid.

The plans announced during the morning include restoring more than 21 acres at Canalside and 200 more acres on the Outer Harbor. It will come at a cost of more than $300 million, Hochul said, and “create over 1,000 events.”

$10 million will go toward rebuilding Wilkeson Pointe, a place Hochul says will be “the real epicenter of activity down on our waterfront.”

“We all love it. It’s a big attraction, but it doesn’t quite have the amenities that it should have,” Hochul said. It’s expected to be finished by 2025, but the Governor indicated that she hopes it’s ready sooner.

More than $5 million will be used for the Bell Slip, where landscaping and better bathrooms are expected to be ready by 2024. $12.6 million will go toward the Gateway Building, an announcement that was met with applause from those in attendance.

After mentioning this investment, the Governor spoke on something she referred to as “a radical idea,” — that more passenger cruise ships would be coming to Buffalo.

“I remember I was at a meeting of the Great Lakes governors and Canadian premiers up in Quebec, and there was a person who ran a very profitable cruise ship line, and he showed on a map all the places he was coming through…and then it goes onto Erie, Pennsylvania as their next stop. I said, ‘Newsflash! There’s a place called Buffalo, and I have a feeling that people will find a lot more to do, and I love Erie, Pennsylvania, but there’s a lot more to do here.'” Hochul said.