BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul made a second stop in Buffalo Friday after talking about Bills stadium negotiations. The New York governor was at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center to voice her support for Ukraine and Ukrainians in Buffalo.

She repeated her promise to support Ukrainians in their homeland, as well as people who seek sanctuary here in New York State. Hochul also had a message for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

“You don’t mess with the people of this country,” she said. “They are strong. They have resilience they are defiant in their souls. So you’ve picked a fight that you will not win, and we will continue to send love and support and resources from every corner of this country, and starting right here in Buffalo, New York. So thank you, my friends.”

Governor Hochul said nearly 200,000 people of Ukrainian descent live in New York State.