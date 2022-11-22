BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction has started on a new housing development in East Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The Apartments at Lyceum, a $23 million development, will transform the historic St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne St. into 42 apartments and a community service hub. In addition, 12 of the households will be reserved for those in need of supportive services.

This project builds upon Hochul’s $50 million investment into East Buffalo announced earlier this year.

“We are committed to doing right by East Buffalo, making it a better and more affordable place to live and creating new beginnings for the community,” Hochul said in a release. “New York State is not only investing in energy-efficient and modern homes but also creating a community service hub that will provide families with the resources they need to succeed. As a born-and-raised Western New Yorker, I’ve seen first-hand how this community has been left behind in the past – and I’m committed to turning the page as we build a better future.”

Courtesy: Press Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The former school’s classroom and offices will be transformed into apartments, while the existing kitchen, cafeteria, and activity room of the building will be renovated into community space “for after-school programming, culinary arts and healthy eating education, and independent living and job readiness training services to both future residents and members of the surrounding neighborhood.” A community room, laundry room, storage and free internet services will also be available to residents.

The 10 adjacent lots around the building will be developed into parking, greenspace with an accessible playground, and walking areas.