BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center.
Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.”
“This could be a gathering place where people can celebrate each other,” Hochul said.
Hochul mentioned the green space could be a venue for concerts or festivals and enable people to feel connected to their community.
