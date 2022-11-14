BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center.

Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.”

“This could be a gathering place where people can celebrate each other,” Hochul said.

Hochul mentioned the green space could be a venue for concerts or festivals and enable people to feel connected to their community.