Governor Cuomo again suggests special election to fill vacant NY-27 seat could happen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo is once again suggesting a special election to replace Chris Collins could happen in April.

New York’s 27th congressional district has remained empty since Collins resigned from congress and pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Cuomo has hinted at having a special election in April on Primary Day. Republicans have blasted the move saying it would be a gift to democrats.

The governor says having the election in April is about saving money.

“An election is no longer one day, an election is now a ten-day affair. That means you have to pay people to come to the polls for ten days. Open up the polls. It’s easily over a million dollars. And fewer people participate in a special election,” Cuomo said.

Whoever wins the special election will have to run again in November.