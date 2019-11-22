Governor Cuomo says anti-Semitic, homophobic slurs found graffitied at UB

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo is directing the State Police Hate Crime Task Force to assist in the investigation into hateful slurs found at the University of Buffalo.

Cuomo says he’s disgusted by another incident of hateful graffiti found. This report comes after similar incidents were reported at Syracuse University.

According to the governor, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs were found on campus.

“In New York, there is no place for hate, and we will continue to rise up and condemn every cowardly act, anywhere it appears that targets and threatens people because of their race, religion or sexual orientation,” Cuomo added.