Grand Island man convicted of threatening two Congressmembers over voicemail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was convicted by a federal jury on two counts of threatening a public official for leaving threatening voicemails to two members of Congress last summer.

Carlos Bayon was also convicted on two counts of making a threat by interstate commerce.

This voicemail was recorded on June 30th, 2018:

“Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (This is Spanish for “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth”). That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day.” Voicemail left for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana

On the same day, Rep. Cathy McNorris Rodgers, R-Washington, was left a threatening voicemail with the same message. Both calls were traced to Bayon.

Among the evidence collected against Bayon, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, were books with titles that alluded to homemade detonators and explosives and creating a new identity.

The count of threatening a public official carries a sentence of 10 years in prison. Kennedy says Bayon faces up to 30 years, all told.