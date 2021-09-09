Grandmaster Flash to work with UB students during fall semester

American hip hop recording artist and DJ, Grandmaster Flash arrives for the traditionnal Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hip-hop legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Grandmaster Flash will be in residence at the University at Buffalo this semester.

UB says Flash will direct the next “Working Artists Lab” as part of a semester of hip-hop-inspired programming presented by the university’s Arts Collaboratory.

Officials at UB tell News 4 this will be the first time Flash is working directly with university students. He will join students virtually in advance of his three-day in-person residency that begins on September 30.

He will host a private “incubator session” with scholars and local hip-hop luminaries, UB says. A master class from Flash will follow on October 1, and a session on October 2 where students will share their work with him.

The university says Grandmaster Flash plans to return annually and continue working with students, engaging in the community, cultivating relationships, and watching the growth of the innovative work that he’s starting at UB.

“The residency at UB gives me a chance to tell hip-hop’s whole story. The sights. The sounds. The places and the moments,” Grandmaster Flash said.

