Grandmother of boy found on Buffalo porch to learn if she will be granted custody on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–News 4 has an update on the little boy who was found on a stranger’s porch last week.

A Family Court judge has granted a show cause order requiring Erie County Social Services to appear in court this Friday to determine whether Noelvin’s grandmother can be granted custody of her grandson on that day.

Zenaida Colon lives in Florida and has been trying to get custody of the three-year-old since his parents have been missing for the past ten days.

Noelvin has been in child protective custody. Police are still trying to identify the remains of two people found in a burned-out rental van that his parents drove here from Florida.