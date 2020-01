BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A judge, not a jury, will decide the fate of a man accused of killing a toddler, and the child’s grandmother.

Kenyatta Austin waived his right to a jury trial. He’s charged with murder.

Prosecutors say he shot 17-month-old Kyrie Johnson and 54-year-old Yvette Johnson.

This happened in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt in July of 2018.

Police say Austin also shot two men that night, but both survived.