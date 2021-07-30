“Great Lake Jumper” hopping into Lake Erie on Friday

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man known as the “Great Lake Jumper” is coming to Buffalo.

Dan O’Conor jumped into Lake Michigan for 365 days in a row. Now, he’s taking it a step further by going on a mission to jump into each of the Great Lakes.

On Friday, O’Conor will jump into Lake Erie at Wilkeson Pointe.

He’s not just doing it for fun. During his 365 days of jumping into Lake Michigan, O’Conor helped raise awareness and relief money for Chicago musicians.

