Great Northern Grain Elevator wall collapses in wind

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are picking up the pieces after powerful wind gusts hit the region Saturday.

Congressman Brian Higgins is now calling on the owners of a grain elevator to help repair the building. Part of the wall on the Great Northern Elevator collapsed Saturday night.

In a letter to Archer Daniels Midland, Higgins argued fixing the structure will benefit both Buffalo and ADM. The congressman said the company should take advantage of historic tax credit — something that has supported several city projects in the past — however Higgins said he has yet to hear back from the company.