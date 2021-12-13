Great Northern Grain Elevator wall collapses in wind

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are picking up the pieces after powerful wind gusts hit the region Saturday.

Congressman Brian Higgins is now calling on the owners of a grain elevator to help repair the building. Part of the wall on the Great Northern Elevator collapsed Saturday night.

In a letter to Archer Daniels Midland, Higgins argued fixing the structure will benefit both Buffalo and ADM. The congressman said the company should take advantage of historic tax credit — something that has supported several city projects in the past — however Higgins said he has yet to hear back from the company.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now