Great turnout at Canalside’s “17 for 17” skate to support Patricia Allen Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a great turnout at the Ice at Canalside today, as many people grabbed their skates to support the Patricia Allen Fund and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The “17 for 17” skate was held to raise funds to support the hospital as it continues to make a difference in the community. There was a lot of Bills pride on display, including a Bills ice sculpture and a raffle for a signed Bills helmet, benefitting Oishei. On top of it all, the weather was great downtown — not a bad day to be on the ice.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the Patricia Allen Fund, click here.