Greek flag raised over Niagara Square in honor of Greek Independence Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is celebrating Greek Independence Day.

Members of the Greek community joined city leaders to raise the country’s flag raised in Niagara Square Thursday.

Celebrations had to be scaled back this year because of the pandemic.

But Father Christos Christakis says the Greek community is proud of their heritage and thankful the City of Buffalo welcomed their ancestors.

“We make Buffalo, this area, our home. And we’re really proud to be here and we thank again the city and the mayor for recognizing this day and the achievements of the Greek people and their fight for freedom,” said Father Christos Christakis.

As far as the future of the annual Greek festival, organizers say they’re unsure if it will happen this year.

But, their final decision is still up in the air.