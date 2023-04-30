BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early Sunday morning fire at 32 Greeley Street has caused around $250,000 in damages, according to a local fire chief, including $200,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

Per the fire chief, damage was mostly to the attic and the second floor of the house, which was vacant and being remodeled. Four people who were living on the first floor got out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.