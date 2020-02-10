Federal agencies say Green Light Law acting as barrier to border security

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney for New York’s Western District said Monday that New York’s Green Light law is preventing federal agencies from accessing important information at some of the busiest ports of entry along the nation’s northern border.

James Kennedy was joined by Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, and other agencies who voiced frustration at the six-week-old law, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver’s license.

“This isn’t about licenses – this is about information, sharing information,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said that border patrol agents can no longer check vehicle or driver’s license information from New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles, and he posits that these barriers “means that more criminals will enter and roam freely in our state.”

A spokesperson for the Cuomo administration offered this on Twitter: