Greenlight Networks to expand Internet services into parts of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Greenlight Networks is preparing to offer another option for Internet in parts of Buffalo.

On Tuesday morning, the company announced that it had signed an agreement with the city. Pre-construction work for its fiber broadband network is already underway.

Greenlight’s Internet service is expected to be available in parts of Buffalo starting in the second quarter of next year. By the end of 2021, Greenlight anticipates being available to nearly 10,000 homes across the Buffalo-Niagara region.

Greenlight President and CEO Mark Murphy says “more than 14,000 western New Yorkers have visited our website and expressed interest” in the their services.

“This was reinforced when the pandemic hit and the impact it has had has demonstrated to everyone the importance of having fast and reliable internet,” Murphy stated.

Last month, the company installed its network POP (point of presence) and has identified a number of network hub locations.

The initial build areas are located just north of downtown Buffalo. Greenlight says employees will contact homeowners to obtain easements, allowing the company to run its fiber network under portions of properties and access utility poles.

Greenlight says it will provide speeds that are “five times faster and 25 percent less expensive than the incumbent cable provider.”

MORE | This map shows where Greenlight plans to expand its services in Buffalo.