GreenPal launches snow-removal service in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After expanding an on-demand mowing service into Buffalo this past summer, GreenPal is now looking to help locals with their snowplowing needs.

Here’s how it works: A homeowner lists their snow removal needs with a desired service date. Companies can then bid on the property.

Then, the homeowner selects who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

When the work is complete, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the finished work. The homeowner then pays the worker through the app, and can set up more appointments from there.

Find more information on GreenPal here.