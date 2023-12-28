BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With New Year’s Eve just days away, restaurants, bars and clubs in Buffalo are gearing up for people to come downtown and ring in 2024. One club is requesting backup from police to keep people safe.

The Groove Lounge, located on Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side, sent a letter to Buffalo Police asking for additional presence and patrols on Saturday and Sunday.

The Lounge has had several violent incidents in the last few years, including several shootings outside of the lounge. In preparation for large crowds this weekend, the club is asking for additional police presence near their Broadway club.

In the letter, the club says it is having a holiday party featuring “national reality television celebrities” and wants to ensure safety. The letter goes on to say the lounge takes pride in their efforts to keep any incidents from happening inside the club, but there is still great concern for what could happen beyond their control.

Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski says he wants people to be safe if they are going out in his district.

“I think that it is proactive for any business who thinks they are going to get a large volume of people to notify Buffalo Police, so that they can do a risk assessment so that they can then properly allocate the resources during really the largest party time of the year in New Year’s Eve,” Nowakowski told News 4 over the phone.

Nowakowski’s Fillmore District currently comprises Chippewa Street, the Cobblestone District, and other large entertainment venues.

“I’m always looking at ways of how to keep people in entertainment districts, not only to enjoy themselves, but also to keep people safe. It’s really working with the Buffalo Police Department, non-profit organizations and other agencies to make sure that these entertainment districts and large scale venues are safe and that they’re adhering to their protocols,” Nowakowski added.

Buffalo Police issued the following statement in response to the letter:

Buffalo Police will be out on New Year’s patrolling, especially in entertainment districts. As always, Buffalo Police encourage residents to act responsibly. Buffalo Police Spokesman

The Groove Lounge did not respond to News 4’s request for comment.