BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, a groundbreaking ceremony for a new mixed-use development will take place on Buffalo’s east side.

The new development at 950 Broadway is a $13.5 million project, with Cedarland Development performing the renovations. The building, which has been vacant for nearly two decades, formerly served as the Eckhardt’s and Kobacker’s department store. The basement and third floors actually haven’t been used for decades, according to Empire State Development.

Included in the plans for the building’s renovations are affordable housing, a proposed indoor farm and a free Head Start child education program.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. You can see the renderings below: