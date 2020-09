BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group home employee has been charged in the death of his foster child.

Byron Clark, who was six years old, was killed almost two years ago on Newburgh Avenue.

Jermaine St. John, 29, has been accused of manslaughter.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.