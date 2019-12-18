Group names Oishei ‘Top Children’s Hospital’ for second consecutive year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital has been named a Top Children’s Hospital by the Leapfrog Group for the second year in a row.

Oishei was the only New York hospital given this honor.

“For the second consecutive year, our dedicated care teams have proven their commitment to providing the moms and kids of Western New York with the safest, highest quality care each and every day,” said Allegra Jaros, President, John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. “I’m proud of what our doctors, nurses and staff continue to do to ensure the safety and health of the future of our community – our children.”

Factors like infection rates, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors are considered in this.

“We are pleased to recognize Oishei Children’s Hospital as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the Western New York community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”

