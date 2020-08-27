Group of Buffalo Public Schools students use district’s virtual learning inappropriately

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools says the district is aware of a situation where several students used its virtual learning program, Schoology, inappropriately.

Officials tell us the students were able to gain access and use the academic chat and discussion features inappropriately in a group they created.

The district’s IT department has put protective measures in place to prevent students from repeating this incident in the future, BPS says.

Although the content is now deleted and blocked, officials say some parents and students received inappropriate notifications overnight, and residual notifications may still come through, though they are not new.

“BPS administration has been engaged to follow up as appropriate with students involved. In order to educate students on the appropriate use of technology and digital citizenship, the district has created lessons for the first ten days of school that place a strong emphasis on online safety and etiquette,” the spokesperson concluded.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.