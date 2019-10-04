Group pushes for partial tax exemptions for homeowners affected by property reassessments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo homeowners are bracing for bigger tax bills after the city’s recent reassessment.

Tonight a public hearing was held to discussing a way to ease the tax hit for some residents.

Property values in some Buffalo neighborhoods have gone up since the last assessment. This will make it hard for low-income seniors to pay those tax bills.

The state has given the city permission to freeze tax bills for people who meet certain requirements.

People at tonight’s meeting urged city leaders to do that and more.

The mayor’s office points out that median home prices have steadily risen, and that economic development benefits every neighborhood in the city.