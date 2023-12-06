BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has approved a $922 million project to build a tunnel over nearly a mile of the Kensington Expressway, but there’s a group calling for other options.

The East Side Parkways Coalition (ESP) is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss those and share a presentation. Specifically, they’re going to look at how other projects in Syracuse and Rochester compare to the plans for the Kensington.

There’s concern about how the project will impact Buffalo’s east side, with residents sharing concerns over factors like business, the connection between parks and air quality.

The ESP says the state’s plan “has two disastrous consequences:”

“The tunnel will cement in place that Delaware Park and Martin Luther King Park (MLK Park) will never be connected by a parkway because extension of a prospective tunnel would run into the buried Scajaquada Creek.”

“Concentrated exhaust plumes will be blown out the tunnel portal ends toward dozens of schools, youth facilities, parks, museums and churches.”

The ESP meeting will take place at the Delavan Grider Community Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and feature NYCLU Racial Justice Center Director Lanessa Owens-Chaplin, as well as City of Rochester and Town of Brighton Planner Jason Haremza. Food and childcare will be provided.

The following evening at the same location, an ESP strategy meeting, which is open to the public, will take place at 5:30 p.m.