16-year-old student in custody after verbal threat at Grover Cleveland, lockdown lifted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: Buffalo Police say a 16-year-old male student is in custody with charges pending and no gun was found.

The school was put on lockdown at 2:37 p.m. Monday and administration called 911 after a verbal threat was made by a student at IPrep #198 at Grover Cleveland, according to Buffalo Public Schools.

Officials say police conducted an investigation based on the student’s threat of a weapon and the building was declared clear at 3:15 p.m.

Buses were delayed by 15 minutes and students are now following their normal schedules and dismissal for the remainder of the day.

ORIGINAL: Buffalo Police say Grover Cleveland High School is currently on lockdown.

Police are outside near the school searching for a reported gun.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools says police are doing a perimeter check.