BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Famed movie director Guillermo del Toro paid a visit to City Hall on Monday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown shared photos of del Toro’s visit, saying he’s “in town working on a new project.”

The director’s 2017 film The Shape of Water won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture last year.

It’s not clear what del Toro’s “new project” involving Buffalo is.