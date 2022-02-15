Guinness rep visits Buffalo Irish Center to prepare for annual toast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Representatives from Guinness Brewery were at the Buffalo Irish center Tuesday, showing the staff how to pour the perfect pint.

This was done in preparation for the annual Great Guinness Toast this Friday.

The perfect pint is an art. It definitely takes patience, and the bartenders at the Irish Center were pouring out perfect pints all evening Tuesday as Michael Reardon, a Guinness Ambassador, was there teaching them how.

Once a pub is certified, Guinness checks up on them a couple of times a year to make sure they’re living up to their Guinness quality promise. Reardon said they have the “Seven Cs of Quality” that bartenders must follow to live up to this quality.

“What makes a perfect pint of Guinness?” Reardon asked. “It has to be at the right temperature, it has to be in a beer-clean Guinness Gravity Glass, the head height has to be exact, somewhere between a half inch and three quarters of an inch, it has to have a nice dome over the top and the cream has to look like untouched snow, it has to be poured correctly — which is the Guinness two-part pour — and it has to go through clean draft lines.”

The Irish Center is doing this ahead of their Guinness Toast this Friday, which is a common event around St. Patrick’s Day.

In addition to Friday’s toast, there are many more St. Patrick’s Day events to come. The center is also hosting the Buffalo Irish Festival this July at the Outer Harbor.