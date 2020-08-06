Gun rights advocates criticize proposal to repeal Tiahrt Amendment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some supporters of the Second Amendment are criticizing a recent proposal from Rep. Brian Higgins.

Higgins is pushing to get rid of the Tiahrt Amendment. This measure bans the federal government from releasing information from its gun database.

Gun rights advocate Steve Felano says lawmakers are using guns as an excuse for the recent rise in shootings.

“Per usual, left progressives are using the constitutionally protected right to civilian firearms as a scapegoat for their misguided government policies,” he said. “Policies that have led to gang violence, drug turf wars, and senseless shootings that have been on the rise in Buffalo, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Higgins said in a statement last month that the Tiahrt Amendment limits law enforcement officers’ ability to investigate gun crimes and hold gun dealers accountable.