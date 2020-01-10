Gun rights supporters criticize Gov. Cuomo’s 2020 agenda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local gun rights supporters are speaking out against Governor Cuomo’s gun agenda for 2020.

The governor is proposing to prevent people who commit a serious crime in another state from owning a gun in New York.

Cuomo also wants to put serial numbers on all major gun parts.

Second amendment supporters say the governor is going after guns when the state is facing bigger problems.

“New York State is one of the highest taxed states in the nation, one of the least business-friendly states in the nation, biggest population loss in the nation, wealth loss in the nation, people with money are leaving this state, Donald Trump himself, included, because our taxes are so overbearing, farmers are killing themselves at an outstanding rate, so does Andrew Cuomo focus on that? No! He’s going to focus on firearms,” Erie County Libertarian Party Chairman Duane Whitmer said.

Governor Cuomo says the state’s recent gun laws have helped make new york the safest big state in the country.